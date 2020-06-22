The chance for thunderstorms continues today

WEATHER HEADLINES:

-- Becoming partly sunny today with isolated thunderstorms...highs in the upper 80s-- Mostly cloudy tonight with a few leftover showers...lows in the upper 60s-- Mostly cloudy Monday with scattered thunderstorms...highs in the mid 80s-- Mostly cloudy Tuesday with thunderstorms likely...highs in the low 80s-- Isolated showers or thunderstorms Wednesday...highs in the upper 70s-- Mostly sunny Thursday...highs around 80-- A spotty shower possible Friday...highs in the low 80s-- Scattered thunderstorms possible next Saturday...highs in the mid 80s