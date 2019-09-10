The builds in today

Tuesday:  Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 86

Tuesday night:  Partly cloudy.
Low:  68

Wednesday:  Scattered clouds. Chance for showers and storms.  (40%)
High:  87

Thursday:  Scattered showers or thunderstorms.  (60%)
High:  82  Low:  68

Friday:  Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High:  84  Low:  64

Saturday:  Showers possible early, then becoming partly sunny. (20% AM)
High:  77  Low:  63

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High:  79  Low:  57


Monday:  Partly sunny.  Small chance for a shower or storm.  (20%)
High:  83  Low:  63

Tuesday:  Isolated shower or storm.  (20%)
High:  83  Low:  64

