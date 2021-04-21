The blast of winter continues

It will turn even colder tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid 20s

WEDNESDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. A coating to an inch possible through the day. (40%)

High: 37

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Colder. Chance snow. A coating to an inch possible under snowband. (40%)

Low: 24

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated rain or snow shower/flurry. (30%)

High: 44

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 59 Low: 29

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for late day showers. (60%PM)

High: 57 Low: 37

SUNDAY: Chance showers. (30%)

High: 52 Low: 40

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 64 Low: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 50