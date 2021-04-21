The blast of winter continues

WEDNESDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. A coating to an inch possible through the day. (40%)
High: 37
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Colder. Chance snow. A coating to an inch possible under snowband. (40%)
Low: 24
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated rain or snow shower/flurry. (30%)
High: 44
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 59 Low: 29
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for late day showers. (60%PM)
High: 57 Low: 37
SUNDAY: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 52 Low: 40
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 31
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 37
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 50