The blast of winter continues

It will turn even colder tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid 20s

WEDNESDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. A coating to an inch possible through the day. (40%)
High: 37

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Colder. Chance snow. A coating to an inch possible under snowband. (40%)
Low: 24

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated rain or snow shower/flurry. (30%)
High: 44

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 59 Low: 29

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for late day showers. (60%PM)
High: 57 Low: 37

SUNDAY: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 52 Low: 40

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 50

