The 80s have been scarce this month

It has been a cold May to this point. Average temperatures are running around 6°F below normal. This month is about to shift into a warmer pattern with highs building into the 80s through the end of the week.

Making it to 80°F has been a struggle as we have only done that once in 2021. That was back on May 2. We have made it to 70°F, or higher, five times.

We are currently running behind the typical average of six days for the entire month with a reading at 80° or higher. However, we are only a little past the halfway mark of the month. We have plenty of time to reach the average as the warmer half of the month is still to come.

We have had as many as 18 days at 80°F, or higher, during the month of May here in Youngstown, Ohio. That happened back in 1991.

Looking through history, some of years during the month of May had no days at 80°F or higher. That happened in 1952, 1968, 1973, 1983, 1990, 1997 and 2005.