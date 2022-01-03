2021 is now in the history books and we are moving into the coldest time of the year here in NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania.

The average temperature for 2021 was 52.2°F for Youngstown, Ohio, which is 2.3°F above the average for the year. The normal temperature for the year is 49.9°F. We were very warm and ended up in the list of Top 10 Warmest Years on Record.

The 1930s have held the Top 5 spots on the list for 80+ years. 2021 could not break into the Top 5 Warmest Years on Record here in Youngstown, Ohio.

The bottom five in the Top 10 list have featured recent years and will now include 2021.

2021 is tied with 2012 with the average temperature for the year at 52.2°F, which means 2021 is in the #6 spot for Warmest Years on Record.

We are only 0.2° warmer than last year, which currently is tied with 1998 for the eighth warmest year on record at 52.0°F.

TOP 10 WARMEST YEARS

Youngstown, Ohio

1.) 1931, 54.2°

2.) 1933, 53.1°

3.) 1932, 52.9°

4.) 1938, 52.7°

5.) 1939, 52.4°

6.) 2021, 52.2°

7.) 2012, 52.2°

8.) 2020, 52.0°

9.) 1998, 52.0°

10) 1942, 51.8°

*2016 is pushed out of the Top 10 with 2021 moving in.

Akron, Toledo, Mansfield and Erie all recorded the warmest years on record in 2021!