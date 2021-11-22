Thanksgiving week travel weather forecast

The forecast for your Thanksgiving week will feature a few up and down swings in temperature with rain, snow, and some sun through the week.

The first weather system will keep lake effect snow showers in the forecast throughout Northeast Ohio, Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York through Tuesday afternoon.

Keep an eye on these snow showers with Storm Team 27 Interactive Radar.

Better weather will move in for Wednesday throughout the region with more sunshine and slight warming trend into the 40’s. This nice weather will span from Chicago to New York City and give good weather for travel in the Lower Great Lakes and into the southeast as well as the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.

By Wednesday night, rain showers will start sweeping east from Chicago across Indiana drift into Western Ohio. If you are traveling west during this time, expect rain to mix to snow the farther west you travel. These rain showers will push east through Eastern Ohio and into Western Pennsylvania through Thanksgiving day.

Thanksgiving day here in our region will feature rain showers and temperatures in the middle 40’s.

Our weather will turn colder and blustery into Thanksgiving night with rain showers mixing to snow showers. The snow accumulation looks light at this point. The colder temperatures and wet precipitation can cause slipper travel late Thanksgiving night into Black Friday.

Black Friday will bring colder and blustery weather throughout the region with scattered lake effect snow showers. These scattered showers can cause slippery travel. Temperatures will struggle to get back to 32°F.

The risk for lake effect snow showers will wrap up by late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Better weather is expected into the weekend with scattered clouds and highs in the middle 30’s.

Your 7 Day Forecast will keep you up to date with the forecast throughout the busy travel week.