We are off to an active start to start our Thanksgiving week when it comes to weather. A large storm system with wind and rain is working its way up the Ohio River Valley. This storm will sweep through our region on Tuesday.

Once the large storm clears the region into Wednesday, better weather is expected through the end of the week. That will include your Thanksgiving day.

The coldest air will stay north of our region this week helping to keep snow out of the forecast.

Travel weather for Thanksgiving week around Youngstown

Tuesday

Rain is likely Tuesday with strong wind developing. Wind gusts up to 40mph, or higher, are possible throughout the day. Temperatures will slowly climb out of the 30s and into the middle 40s into the evening. Rain showers will become scattered into Tuesday night. Low temperatures will fall toward 40 by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday

Look for mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a chance for a few showers. It will not be as windy. Temperatures will climb into the middle 40s. The risk for showers or sprinkles will end into Wednesday night. Temperatures will slide toward 32 to start Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving

Look for better weather for your Thanksgiving day across northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania. Skies will be partly sunny with afternoon highs pushing into the upper 40s. The nice weather will last into Thursday night. Lows will fall into the upper 20s to start Black Friday.

Black Friday

Look for a colder start early Friday morning if you are heading out to get a Black Friday deal. Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and then climb into the lower 40s by the afternoon. Dry weather is expected through the day and into Friday night.

Saturday

Look for mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. Temperatures will push into the lower 40s after starting in the upper 20s. The day is looking dry.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around Sunday with a chance for a few rain showers. Temperatures will climb into the middle 40s.