It is a big travel week across the country and there will be several storm systems that will impact multiple locations.
Thanksgiving Forecast
If you are planning on traveling around the lower Great Lakes or Middle Atlantic region into Thanksgiving, you can expect dry weather. If you’re traveling south toward the lower Mississippi Valley region and into Texas, you can expect rain showers.
Black Friday Forecast
The storm system will push up the Mississippi River Valley Thursday night and into Friday with rain showers arriving in Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania into Friday morning. Black Friday will feature cooler temperatures and rain showers here at home.
Thanksgiving Weekend Forecast
Look for dry weather Saturday here in Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania as we catch a break in between storm systems.
Another stronger storm will impact the southern United States on Saturday and move north through Sunday. This storm may impact airports across the south Saturday into Sunday.
The rain from this larger system will push across Ohio and into Western Pennsylvania late Saturday night and into Sunday.
The weather pattern across the country will be active, but no major snowstorms are expected this Thanksgiving holiday.