Mild temperatures are expected through the weekend here in Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

It is a big travel week across the country and there will be several storm systems that will impact multiple locations.

Thanksgiving Forecast

If you are planning on traveling around the lower Great Lakes or Middle Atlantic region into Thanksgiving, you can expect dry weather. If you’re traveling south toward the lower Mississippi Valley region and into Texas, you can expect rain showers.

A storm system will develop into Thanksgiving day across the south.

Strong storms will be possible across Southeast Texas and into Southwest Louisiana.

Black Friday Forecast

The storm system will push up the Mississippi River Valley Thursday night and into Friday with rain showers arriving in Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania into Friday morning. Black Friday will feature cooler temperatures and rain showers here at home.

Rain showers will move through the lower Great Lakes and into New England Friday.

Thanksgiving Weekend Forecast

Look for dry weather Saturday here in Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania as we catch a break in between storm systems.

Another stronger storm will impact the southern United States on Saturday and move north through Sunday. This storm may impact airports across the south Saturday into Sunday.

A large storm system will develop Thanksgiving weekend across the south.

The rain from this larger system will push across Ohio and into Western Pennsylvania late Saturday night and into Sunday.

Rain showers are expected with this system on Sunday.

The weather pattern across the country will be active, but no major snowstorms are expected this Thanksgiving holiday.