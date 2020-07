A few chances of rain and storms return

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds.

Low: 65

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 89

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A couple rounds of showers or storms likely. (70%)

High: 86 Low: 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 85 Low: 69

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 62

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 88 Low: 61

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 89 Low: 66