Temperatures soaring to near 90° this afternoon

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and Humid.
High: 89
Record: 87 set in 1939
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 64
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Warm and Humid.
High: 85
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 63
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms, mainly late day. (60%)
High: 80 Low: 65
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler.
High: 70 Low: 52
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 49
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 45
TUESDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 53