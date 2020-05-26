Breaking News
Temperatures soaring to near 90° this afternoon

Weather

Temperatures will stay well above average through the end of the week

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and Humid.
High: 89
Record: 87 set in 1939

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Warm and Humid.
High: 85

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 63

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms, mainly late day. (60%)
High: 80 Low: 65

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler.
High: 70 Low: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 49

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 45

TUESDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 53

