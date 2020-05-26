Temperatures soaring to near 90° this afternoon

Turning the knob on temperatures again today to the upper 80s with continued humidity. Stay hydrated and cool on this Memorial Day as heat index will feel near 90. A small risk for a shower both today and tomorrow midday but majority will stay dry.

Its not until late Thursday that we see this warm humid pattern shift. A cold front approaches and brings a few showers or storms that become scattered on Friday. Temperatures turn cooler, in the low and mid 70s for the weekend as high pressure sets up and we see mostly to partly sunny skies.