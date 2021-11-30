Temperatures low, roads slick for morning commute

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Road temperatures are well below freezing and have become icy.



Salt trucks have been out, but some roads are still untreated. Side streets, overpasses and bridges could also be more slick.



Leave yourself plenty of distance for stopping ahead of other cars and extra time for travel.

