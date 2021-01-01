Temperatures go up overnight – Looking into your weekend

The 1st week of January will feature above normal temperatures

TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers.
Low: 33 (rising)

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy. Small chance for a few showers early. (20%AM)
High: 40 (falling)

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. A wintry mix possible. Light snow accumulation. (80%)
Low: 31

SUNDAY: Cloudy. A wintry mix possible early. Scattered rain or snow showers. (80%)
High: 38 Low: 31

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower possible. (30%)
High: 36 Low: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower. (20%)
High: 44 Low: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 34 Low: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 32 Low: 24

