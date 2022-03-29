Youngstown, Ohio is experiencing a big swing in temperatures this week plus rain, snow, freezing rain, sleet

The last week of March is turning out to be a wild one with temperature swings and mixed precipitation.

We finally made it above freezing today after having a high of 32° on Sunday and then only 25° on Monday. The 25° high was the lowest high temperature on record for March 28 at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. The old record was 27 set in 2015.

Scattered Lake Effect snow showers swept the area for two days.

Sunday was cold, Monday was colder! Tuesday turned out warmer with a high of 41° — the first time we made it above freezing this week.

A record low temperature was set Tuesday morning (March 29) with a low of 14°. The previous record low was 15° set in 2011/2012.

A wintry mix of light freezing rain, sleet and snow will move through the area into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Keep up with the wintry mix on Youngstown Weather Radar.

Temperatures will return to the middle 60s by Wednesday afternoon. That is close to a 50° swing in temperatures. Warmer temperatures in the 60s will stick around until Thursday.

We turn colder Friday with snow showers mixing with rain back in the forecast.

March weather is holding true this year with many swings in temperature and weather.