Your Thanksgiving forecast for 2023 is not one that will break weather records. The day will be relatively quiet when compared to some Thanksgivings in the past here in Youngstown, Ohio.

Weather records for Youngstown, Ohio date back to the late 1800s.

When was the coldest Thanksgiving?

The coldest Thanksgiving temperature in Youngstown, Ohio took place in 1930. The low temperature fell to 9°F.

Looking through history

11% of the Thanksgiving days recorded temperatures below 20°F.

39% of the days had lows between 20°F and 29°F.

31% of the days had lows between 30°F and 39°F.

11% of the days had lows between 40°F and 49°F.

3% of the days had lows of 50°F or higher.

When was the hottest Thanksgiving?

The hottest Thanksgiving temperature in Youngstown, Ohio took place in 1941. The high temperature was 68°F.

Looking through history

7% of the Thanksgiving days recorded temperatures below 30°F.

28% of the days had highs between 30°F and 39°F.

26% of the days had highs between 40°F and 49°F.

28% of the days had highs between 50°F and 59°F.

6% of the days had highs of 60°F or higher.

When was the wettest Thanksgiving?

The wettest Thanksgiving in Youngstown, Ohio took place in 2010, when 1.38 inches of precipitation fell.

Looking through history since 1896

42 Thanksgiving days recorded no precipitation.

13 Thanksgiving days recorded a trace of precipitation.

42 Thanksgiving days recorded between 0.01″ and 0.24″.

15 Thanksgiving days recorded between 0.25″ and 0.49″.

1 Thanksgiving day recorded between 0.50″ and 0.74″.

0 Thanksgiving days recorded between 0.75″ and 0.99″.

3 Thanksgiving days recorded 1.00″ or above.

When was the snowiest Thanksgiving?

The snowiest Thanksgiving in Youngstown, Ohio took place in 2005, when 4.6 inches of snow fell.

The 1950 snowstorm arrived right after Thanksgiving. The amount of snow that fell on Thanksgiving in 1950 was only a trace. The following days piled up the snow totals.

Looking through history since 1934

56 Thanksgiving days recorded no snow.

7 Thanksgiving days recorded a trace of snow.

11 Thanksgiving days recorded between 0.1″ and 0.4″.

6 Thanksgiving days recorded between 0.5″ and 0.9″.

4 Thanksgiving days recorded between 1.0″ and 2.9″.

2 Thanksgiving days recorded 3.0″ or above.