Sunshine today snow tomorrow

THURSDAY: Becoming partly sunny.
High: 49
THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
Low: 31
FRIDAY: Blustery with scattered snow showers. Mixing with rain showers at times. Light accumulation possible. (90%)
High: 38
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 22
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny.
High: 56 Low: 29
MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for rain showers late day. (30%PM)
High: 59 Low: 42
TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 55 Low: 40
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%PM)
High: 49 Low: 34
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (20%)
High: 45 Low: 35