Sunshine today, showers tomorrow

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 56
MONDAY NIGHT: Showers developing. Chance t-storm. (60%)
Low: 43
TUESDAY: Breezy. Showers likely. Chance t-storm early. Snow may mix in. (70%)
High: 48 (falling)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 50 Low: 26
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 59 Low: 35
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a few showers. (30%)
High: 59 Low: 42
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)
High: 57 Low: 39
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 40
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 52 Low: 32