Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 25 active closings. Click for more details.

Sunshine today, showers tomorrow

Weather

Tuesday will be a cooler day with temperatures falling from the 40s

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 56

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers developing. Chance t-storm. (60%)
Low: 43

TUESDAY: Breezy. Showers likely. Chance t-storm early. Snow may mix in. (70%)
High: 48 (falling)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 50 Low: 26

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 59 Low: 35

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a few showers. (30%)
High: 59 Low: 42

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)
High: 57 Low: 39

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 40

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 52 Low: 32

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com