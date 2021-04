Showers return to the forecast for the second half of next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:



— Clear skies and chilly tonight…LOW: 23

— Partly sunny Saturday…HIGH: 53

— Mostly sunny Easter Sunday…LOW: 39…HIGH: 62

— Partly sunny Monday…LOW: 37…HIGH: 66

— Chance for showers Tuesday…LOW: 44…HIGH: 69

— Chance for more showers Wednesday…LOW: 52…HIGH: 67

— Chance for rain Thursday…LOW: 51…HIGH: 70

— Chance for showers next Friday…LOW: 53…HIGH: 65