Sunshine returns to start the week

MONDAY: Clouds decreasing.
High: 57
MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
Low: 42
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)
High: 61
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers or t-storms likely. (90%)
High: 63 Low: 51
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 56 Low: 46
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 42
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 40
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for rain or t-storms late day. (40%)
High: 68 Low: 49
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 60 Low: 40