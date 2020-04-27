Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 22 active closings. Click for more details.

Sunshine returns to start the week

Weather

Clouds will be decreasing through the morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY: Clouds decreasing.
High: 57

MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
Low: 42

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)
High: 61

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers or t-storms likely. (90%)
High: 63 Low: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 56 Low: 46

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 42

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 40

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for rain or t-storms late day. (40%)
High: 68 Low: 49

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 60 Low: 40

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com