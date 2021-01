Temperatures will stay slightly above average through the weekend

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 35

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 25



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 35



SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 37 Low: 22



SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 36 Low: 22



MONDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 36 Low: 25

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)

High: 36 Low: 25



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 35 Low: 22



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late day rain or snow shower. (20% PM)

High: 38 Low: 28