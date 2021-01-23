Sunshine returning Saturday, but snow showers back in the forecast

Sunshine comes back this afternoon, then snow showers return by tomorrow evening.

We saw some light accumulations of the fluffy snow overnight. Those light snow showers should taper off for most of the area by the end of the morning. However, there still may be some isolated flurries in the snowbelt region for today.

Clouds should be on the decrease leading up to sunshine for the afternoon. It’ll be staying bitterly cold though with highs in the mid-20s and lows tonight in the mid-teens again.

Sunday, clouds return and snow showers come back by the evening hours with highs around 30°.

Our next winter storm will be arriving Monday. First, Sunday night could feature snow showers eventually mixing in with raindrops. By Monday afternoon, we’ll likely see that rain/snow mix continue through Tuesday. However, models are indicating that we could see some sleet or possibly freezing rain in that transition time which could make travel pretty tricky.

Stay tuned for the latest weather updates.

SATURDAY: Snow showers taper off to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated afternoon flurries in the snowbelt region possible (20%).

High: 25

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 14

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy then evening snow showers/flurries (30% PM).

High: 30

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow showers then mixing of raindrops towards morning (60%).

Low: 23

MONDAY: Wintry mix likely. Watching stormtrack. Sleet (ice pellets) a possibility. (70%).

High: 36

TUESDAY: Wintry mix then switching to all snow (70%).

High: 32 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 36 Low: 26

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (40%).

High: 30 Low: 24

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 34 Low: 22