Sunshine on the way

Temperatures will warm up into the weekend

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry. (Mainly in the snowbelt). (20%)

High: 26

THURSDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds.

Low: 15

FRIDAY: Sunny.

High: 35

SATURDAY: Sunny.

High: 45 Low: 20

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 48 Low: 27

MONDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 43 Low: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 46 Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 31 Low: 22