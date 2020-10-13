Sunshine on the way

After a cloudy start to the day, skies will become mostly sunny.

TUESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Small chance for a shower/drizzle very early. (10%AM)

High: 66

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 68

THURSDAY: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly late day. (60%PM)

High: 67 Low: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)

High: 52 Low: 42

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 53 Low: 36

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 59 Low: 41

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (30%)

High: 54 Low: 44

TUESDAY: Chance showers. (30%)

High: 60 Low: 39