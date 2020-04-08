Sunshine on the way

WEDNESDAY: Chance for a shower early morning. Decreasing clouds. Gusty wind at times. (20%AM)
High: 61
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers developing late. Chance for a thunderstorm. Gusty wind. (90%)
Low: 45
THURSDAY: Scattered showers. Turning colder. Chance for a snow shower late. (70%)
High: 51(Falling)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (60%)
High: 42 Low: 32
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 28
SUNDAY: Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 60 Low 37
MONDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 60 Low: 40
TUESDAY: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 34
WEDNESDAY: Isolated shower. (30%)
High: 45 Low: 32