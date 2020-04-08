Sunshine on the way

Breaking News
WEDNESDAY: Chance for a shower early morning. Decreasing clouds. Gusty wind at times. (20%AM)
High: 61

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers developing late. Chance for a thunderstorm. Gusty wind. (90%)
Low: 45

THURSDAY: Scattered showers. Turning colder. Chance for a snow shower late. (70%)
High: 51(Falling)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (60%)
High: 42 Low: 32

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 28

SUNDAY: Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 60 Low 37

MONDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 60 Low: 40

TUESDAY: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Isolated shower. (30%)
High: 45 Low: 32

