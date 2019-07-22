Sunshine, more comfortable weather on the way

Today: Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Rain tapering this afternoon.(60%)
High: 76
Tonight: Cooler and less humid. Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
Low: 57
Tomorrow: Clouds decreasing. Slight chance for an isolated shower.
(20% AM)
High: 76
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 78 Low: 55
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 57
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 61
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 63
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 65
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 67