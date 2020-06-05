Sunshine, cooler air on the way

Breaking News
FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 83

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
Low: 63

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 78

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 71 Low: 50

MONDAY: Sunny.
High: 79 Low: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot.
High: 89 Low: 56

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%).
High: 87 Low: 68

THURSDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 61

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 57

