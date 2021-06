COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state's Vax-A-Million program, which was meant to incentivize Ohioans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, was a success.

DeWine first announced the program during a statewide address on May 12. In the two weeks that followed, 329,489 Ohioans started the vaccination process, according to figures from the Ohio Department of Health.

"The first week was phenomenal," DeWine said. "The second week was very, very solid. It's leveled off since then, but those first two weeks, we got tens of thousands of people who either wouldn't have got it at all or who wouldn't have got it as early as they did."