Sunny skies, warmer temperatures mark first day of spring

Weather

Temperatures reach the upper-40s to lower-50s for the Youngstown State University game at noon

SATURDAY MORNING: Temperatures start in the mid-20s, and it will be calm with clear to sunny skies. Spring started at 5:37 a.m.

WARMER TODAY: Youngstown State University plays football at noon. Temperatures reach the upper-40s to lower-50s for the game. Temperatures will move into the mid-50s for the afternoon, and it will remain sunny.

SUNNY SUNDAY AND WARMER INTO THE WEEK: The low will be around 30° Saturday night, with mostly clear skies. Temperatures reach the lower-60s Sunday, and it will be sunny.

Temperatures in the low- to mid-60s are in the forecast for Monday, as well as sunshines.

Increasing clouds are expected for Tuesday, with a high in the low- to mid-60s.

A chance for isolated showers is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with a high Wednesday and Thursday in the low- to mid-60s.

COOLER FRIDAY WITH ISOLATED SHOWER: Mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower are expected Friday. The high will be in the mid-50s.

Partly-sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-50s are in the forecast for next Saturday.

