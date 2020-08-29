Sunny, cooler, and less humid on Sunday

We will see more sunshine as the day goes on

SATURDAY: A cold front will work through the Valley early Saturday afternoon. This will push humidity out of the area, as well as keep afternoon highs in the 70s. We will see more sunshine as the day goes on.

This evening will be comfortable, with temps eventually falling into 60s near sunset in the 8:00 hour. Most of us will fall into the upper-50s overnight, with some outlying areas even cooler than that!

SUNDAY: All of us in the Valley will experience a fantastic day with morning lows feeling crisp in the mid-50s. By the afternoon, we will experience a partly cloudy sky and highs only in the mid-70s with comfortable humidity levels.

EXTENDED: Our next chance for rain will arrive Monday with another center of low pressure moving across the Ohio River valley. However, the greatest chance for rain will remain south, but southern communities, especially Columbiana County, may see showers.

Tuesday’s chance for rain will be more isolated, but most of the day will be dry and partly cloudy with highs back to narly 80 degrees. Wednesday will be the warmest day of next week. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid-80s. Humidity will return, as will a good chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Isolated showers will continue Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun and highs remaining near 80 degrees. Friday and Saturday are looking excellent with highs in the mid-70s and plenty of September sunshine for Labor Day weekend!