Sunny and warmer Sunday

SUNDAY MORNING:
Clear and chilly this morning. Temperatures in the upper 20’s.
SUNNY SUNDAY:
Mostly sunny skies for Sunday with a warmer day in the low to mid 60’s.
NICE WEATHER CONTINUES INTO THE WEEK:
Mid 30’s for Sunday into Monday morning. Clear skies.
Mostly sunny Monday with a high in the mid 60’s.
Mostly clear and low in the upper 30’s Monday night.
Increasing clouds for Tuesday. High in the upper 60’s.
RAIN CHANCES FOR MID WEEK:
Slight shower chance Tuesday night, low in the upper 40’s.
Isolated shower chance and partly sunny Wednesday. Warm, high in the low 70’s.
Mainly cloudy Wednesday night with a early evening shower. Low in the upper 40’s.
Afternoon shower chance for Thursday. High in the upper 60’s.
NICE SATURDAY WITH SHOWER CHANCE SUNDAY:
Friday we’ll see a few rain showers. High in the upper 50’s.
Cloudy and cooler Friday night. Low in the upper 30’s.
Mostly sunny Saturday. High in the upper 50’s.
Isolated shower chance Sunday, with a warmer high in the upper 60’s.
