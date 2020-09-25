Sunny and warm weather in your weekend forecast

A big cool down and chances for showers arrive next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:



— Mostly clear and cool with patchy fog possible by morning…Low: 54

— Mostly sunny and warm Saturday…High: 78

— Mostly sunny and still warm Sunday…Low: 60…High: 81

— Partly sunny with a chance of showers Monday…Low: 61…High: 77

— Rain and showers likely Tuesday…Low: 54…High: 68

— A spotty shower possible Wednesday and cooler…Low: 47…High: 62

— Chances for showers Thursday…Low: 45…High: 59

— More showers possible next Friday…Low: 42…High: 54