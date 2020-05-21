Sunny and seasonable today

The chance for rain will increase into tonight

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower, mainly late day. (20%PM)

High: 69

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers. (60%)

Low: 55

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 67 Low: 55

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm late day. (20%)

High: 75 Low: 55

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm late day. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 57

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly late day. (30%)

High: 82 Low: 62

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Mainly late day. (30%)

High: 83 Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Mainly late day. (30%)

High: 82 Low: 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Mainly late day. (30%)

High: 81 Low: 66