Sunday showers, storms and latest Dorian update

Cloudy skies along with showers and scattered thunderstorms will plague the evening forecast. A strong area of low pressure is pushing into the Valley and bringing the soggy weather.

Another round of showers and storms possible later on tonight. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s. Chance of showers and storms on Labor Day, especially earlier in the day. Highs will reach the upper 70s by Monday afternoon.

Clearing skies by Monday night with overnight lows dropping into the mid and upper 50s. Warming up for Tuesday with highs reaching into the lower 80s. Chance of showers and storms on Wednesday with temperatures a little cooler due to the cloud cover.