The winter storm that continues to develop will track into our area Sunday evening and night. This storm will bring the chance for heavy snow through the night and into the start of your Monday.

Winter Storm Watches are up for our area.

The snow will move through the evening hours on Sunday.

Look for snow to get heavier through the evening and into the overnight.

There is a chance for sleet and freezing rain to mix in through the night. If this takes place, lower snow totals will be possible as the snow will compact previous snow and limit snowfall accumulation. If this mixture does develop, it will change back to snow through the night.

The heaviest snow will move out of the region by Monday morning.

Snowfall will add up through the night with several inches per hour possible under heavier snowbands.

The images below are snowfall output from 4 different computer models. Most of the models are in agreement with the amount of snow they expect to fall.

Storm Team 27 is expecting a range of 7 to 10 inches if the storm remains on the current track. This could change as we get closer to the event Sunday night. There could be spots with more than this range if the storm track changes. The risk for lower totals is in the forecast if the freezing rain and sleet mix in through the night.