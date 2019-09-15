Sunday evening weather update

An area of low pressure is drifting over Lake Erie and northern Ohio. This will keep the skies mostly cloudy tonight. Our chance of getting a few sprinkles or showers will increase overnight into the morning hours of Monday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with the best chance of showers in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Cloud cover will decrease on Monday evening with lows dropping back into the mid 50s.

Skies will remain relatively clear and sunny for an extended period of time after some showers on Monday. The rest of the workweek and into next weekend will be dominated by a large area of high pressure. High temperatures will be warming up through the lower 80s through Friday with the temperatures continuing to warm into the mid 80s for the upcoming weekend.

Watching a cold front that could bring some showers and storms to end the next weekend for NEXT Sunday evening.