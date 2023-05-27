Memorial Day is often referred to as the unofficial start to the summer season. The dry conditions in the second half of May are setting the Valley up for the warmest temperatures of the year so far to end May and start June.

It was only three weeks ago when the month of May started off on a very cold note. The first three days featured temperatures there were 19, 23, and 19 degrees below average, respectively. A record low high temperature of 44°F was recorded on May 2nd and there were even reports of rain mixed with snow across the area.

High temperature departure from normal at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport for May.

However, since the first week of May, most of the days have featured above average temperatures due in large part to the below average precipitation we have experienced. Another dry week is forecasted for the end of May and that will likely bring the warmest temperatures of the year so far.

High temperatures starting on Monday will push to 80°F, while Tuesday and Wednesday will feature temperatures that are in the mid 80s. Currently, the warmest temperature forecast of the week is on Thursday when temperatures are forecast to rise into the upper 80s. The forecast high temperature for Thursday is 87°F which, if it were to occur, would be the warmest day of 2023 so far beating out the 86°F recorded on April 14th, 2023.

Forecast high and low temperatures in Youngstown for May 28 through June 2.

How dry has this May been?

The month of May started off with above average rainfall but since then, precipitation has been hard to come by. There are five days left to go for May and right now it is the sixth driest May on record at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. Only 1.3″ of rain has been recorded this month which is nearly 2″ below average at this point in May.

Rank Precipitation (inches) Year 1 0.46 1934 2 0.78 1977 3 0.90 1993 4 1.15 1928 – 1.15 1911 6 1.30 2023 7 1.38 1954 8 1.47 2013 9 1.57 1991 10 1.61 1976 Top ten driest Mays on record at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. 2023 is highlighted in red.

The forecast does not include much in the way of precipitation for the rest of the month. In fact, many models do not have any rain falling for the rest of the month. The warm and dry weather looks like it will continue into the month of June.