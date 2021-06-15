Summer is just days away, but will it feel like it?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- A Florida man facing the death penalty for allegedly killing his girlfriend and their daughter screamed at jurors during the opening statement of his trial Monday as he served as his own defense attorney.

Ronnie Oneal III faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder over crimes that happened in March 2018. He's accused of killing his girlfriend, 33-year-old Kenyatta Barron, and daughter, 9-year-old Ron'Niveya Oneal.