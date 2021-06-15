Summer is just days away, but will it feel like it?

Summer officially starts Sunday, June 20. Average high temperatures for the start of the new season are at 80°.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. (10%)
High: 73
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 48
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 72
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 45
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30% PM)
High: 80 Low: 56
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 78 Low: 64
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 55
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30% PM)
High: 85 Low: 57
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 75 Low: 63