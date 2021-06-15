Summer is just days away, but will it feel like it?

Youngstown Weather

Summer officially starts Sunday, June 20. Average high temperatures for the start of the new season are at 80°.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. (10%)
High: 73

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 72

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 45

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30% PM)
High: 80 Low: 56

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 78 Low: 64

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 55

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30% PM)
High: 85 Low: 57

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 75 Low: 63

