Weather

Summer heat is fading away

Watching for showers through morning

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 07:08 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 07:08 PM EDT

Summer heat is fading away

Cooler air is still on track for the end of the week and will stick around into the weekend.  

Hurricane Michael is expected to stay to our south through the end of the week.

FORECAST 

Tonight:   Scattered showers.  Chance for a T-Storm toward morning. (90%)
Low: 69

Tomorrow: Showers or storms likely in the morning. Rain tapers off into the late morning, then partly sunny and breezy with falling temperatures. (80%)
High:  69 (Falling temps through afternoon)

Tomorrow Night:  Scattered clouds. Patchy fog.  Much cooler. 
Low: 44

Friday:  Scattered clouds.  Cooler.  Very small risk for an isolated shower in the snowbelt. (20%)
High:  52

Saturday:  Showers early.  Some sun into the afternoon.  (40%)
High:  50  Low: 39
 
Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with small chance for a shower. (20%) 
High:  58  Low:  40

SEE YOUR 7 DAY FORECAST HERE
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories