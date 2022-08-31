Meteorological summer ends today (August 31, 2022) with high temperatures close to 80°. We have not made it to 90° or higher since August 7.

The meteorological summer did feature an above average number of days with a high temperature at 90° or higher.

What is the average number of days at 90° or higher in Youngstown, Ohio?

The average number of days in Youngstown at 90° or higher during meteorological summer is nine.

When did Youngstown, Ohio reach 90° during summer 2022?

Below is a table showing the dates during the meteorological summer (June through August) 2022 with high temperatures at 90° or higher in Youngstown.

Date High Temperature June 15 93° June 16 90° June 21 92° June 22 94° July 1 94° July 20 90° July 24 92° August 3 92° August 5 91° August 7 93° Dates during the meteorological summer (June through August) 2022 with high temperatures at 90° or higher in Youngstown.

Hottest temperature during meteorological summer

The hottest temperature during the meteorological summer in Youngstown was 94° F!

We hit 94° F two times during the summer of 2022. The first time was on June 22. The second time was on July 1.

Below you will see a list of days that reached 90° F during meteorological summer going back to the year 2000.

Year # of Days 2000 0 2001 8 2002 15 2003 0 2004 0 2005 12 2006 4 2007 8 2008 3 2009 4 2010 9 2011 9 2012 16 2013 4 2014 0 2015 2 2016 6 2017 2 2018 13 2019 10 2020 14 2021 4 2022 10 Days that reached 90° F during meteorological summer going back to the year 2000 in Youngstown.

How many 90° days does Youngstown, Ohio average?

2022 featured 10 days! Meteorological summer 2022 in Youngstown was above normal when looking back through the years.

The years with the most days at 90° or higher during the meteorological summer were both 1933 and 1943. Both years featured 36 days during the June through August season with readings at 90° or higher!

Month by month records are below: