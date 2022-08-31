Meteorological summer ends today (August 31, 2022) with high temperatures close to 80°. We have not made it to 90° or higher since August 7.
The meteorological summer did feature an above average number of days with a high temperature at 90° or higher.
What is the average number of days at 90° or higher in Youngstown, Ohio?
The average number of days in Youngstown at 90° or higher during meteorological summer is nine.
|Month
|Average # of days at 90° or higher
|June
|2
|July
|4
|August
|3
When did Youngstown, Ohio reach 90° during summer 2022?
Below is a table showing the dates during the meteorological summer (June through August) 2022 with high temperatures at 90° or higher in Youngstown.
|Date
|High Temperature
|June 15
|93°
|June 16
|90°
|June 21
|92°
|June 22
|94°
|July 1
|94°
|July 20
|90°
|July 24
|92°
|August 3
|92°
|August 5
|91°
|August 7
|93°
Hottest temperature during meteorological summer
The hottest temperature during the meteorological summer in Youngstown was 94° F!
We hit 94° F two times during the summer of 2022. The first time was on June 22. The second time was on July 1.
Below you will see a list of days that reached 90° F during meteorological summer going back to the year 2000.
|Year
|# of Days
|2000
|0
|2001
|8
|2002
|15
|2003
|0
|2004
|0
|2005
|12
|2006
|4
|2007
|8
|2008
|3
|2009
|4
|2010
|9
|2011
|9
|2012
|16
|2013
|4
|2014
|0
|2015
|2
|2016
|6
|2017
|2
|2018
|13
|2019
|10
|2020
|14
|2021
|4
|2022
|10
The years with the most days at 90° or higher during the meteorological summer were both 1933 and 1943. Both years featured 36 days during the June through August season with readings at 90° or higher!
Month by month records are below:
|Month
|Record # of days at 90° or higher
|June – 1943
|17
|July – 1931
|17
|August – 1995
|12