Meteorological summer ends today (August 31, 2022) with high temperatures close to 80°. We have not made it to 90° or higher since August 7.

The meteorological summer did feature an above average number of days with a high temperature at 90° or higher.

What is the average number of days at 90° or higher in Youngstown, Ohio?

The average number of days in Youngstown at 90° or higher during meteorological summer is nine.
Youngstown averages nine days at 90° from June 1 through August 31.

MonthAverage # of days at 90° or higher
June2
July4
August3
Youngstown averages nine days at 90° from June 1 through August 31.

When did Youngstown, Ohio reach 90° during summer 2022?

Below is a table showing the dates during the meteorological summer (June through August) 2022 with high temperatures at 90° or higher in Youngstown.

DateHigh Temperature
June 1593°
June 1690°
June 2192°
June 2294°
July 194°
July 2090°
July 2492°
August 392°
August 591°
August 793°
Dates during the meteorological summer (June through August) 2022 with high temperatures at 90° or higher in Youngstown.

Hottest temperature during meteorological summer

The hottest temperature during the meteorological summer in Youngstown was 94° F!

We hit 94° F two times during the summer of 2022. The first time was on June 22. The second time was on July 1.

Below you will see a list of days that reached 90° F during meteorological summer going back to the year 2000.

Year# of Days
20000
20018
200215
20030
20040
200512
20064
20078
20083
20094
20109
20119
201216
20134
20140
20152
20166
20172
201813
201910
202014
20214
202210
Days that reached 90° F during meteorological summer going back to the year 2000 in Youngstown.

How many 90° days does Youngstown, Ohio average?

Youngstown averages nine days from June through August with high temperatures of 90° or higher.

2022 featured 10 days! Meteorological summer 2022 in Youngstown was above normal when looking back through the years.

MonthAverage # of days at 90° or higher
June2
July4
August3
Youngstown averages nine days at 90° from June 1 through August 31.

The years with the most days at 90° or higher during the meteorological summer were both 1933 and 1943. Both years featured 36 days during the June through August season with readings at 90° or higher!

Month by month records are below:

MonthRecord # of days at 90° or higher
June – 194317
July – 193117
August – 199512
June through August record number of days at 90° or higher in Youngstown.