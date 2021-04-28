Strong to severe storms possible today

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms possible. (70%)
High: 78
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms possible, mainly early.
Low: 56
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Chance thunderstorms. (90%)
High: 62
FRIDAY: Chance showers. (40%)
High: 52 Low: 43
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 59 Low: 35
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 44
MONDAY: Chance showers. (40%)
High: 67 Low: 54
TUESDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 66 Low: 57
WEDNESDAY: Chance showers. (40%)
High: 65 Low: 48