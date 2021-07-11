Strong to severe storms possible today

Watching this afternoon and evening for chance of severe weather. Otherwise, it’ll be a washout today.

Today is going to be a soggy one with scattered showers and storms expected to take up most of the afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours will be likely, and coverage will be widespread across the area. So make sure you have the rain gear! There might be the chance for some stronger storms possibly severe to develop in the evening that can produce some lightning and gusty winds. The heat and humidity are back however. Today will be in the upper 70s, but the rest of the week will be in the 80s with high humidity. Chances of showers and storms will stick around each day with Thursday appearing to be the driest, but only for now.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms (80%).

High: 78

TONIGHT: Leftover showers and storms (40%).

Low: 68

MONDAY: Chance for showers and storms (40%).

High: 84

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain possible (20%).

Low: 70

TUESDAY: Chance for showers and storms (40%).

High: 85

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers and storms early (40%) then clearing.

High: 83 Low: 68

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated rain chance (20%).

High: 87 Low: 66

FRIDAY: Chance for showers and storms (40%).

High: 86 Low: 68

SATURDAY: Chance for showers and storms (30%).

High: 84 Low: 67