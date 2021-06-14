Strong to severe storms possible today

Youngstown Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible. (60%)
High: 76

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. (20%)
Low: 56

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 74

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 50

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 48

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 54

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 63

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 78 Low: 57

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 60

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com