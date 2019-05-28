Strong storms will be possible today
The threat will increase this afternoon and evening
Tuesday Headlines:
- Isolated shower possible this morning
- The threat for showers and storms will increase this afternoon into this evening
- A few strong storms will be possible
- Gusty winds and hail will be the main concern
- Storm Team 27 will be watching for possible rotation in storms
Important weather links:
