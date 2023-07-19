StormTeam 27’s team of meteorologists are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms developing in the region Thursday. A strong cold front will pass through the region, encountering abundant moisture to fuel storms. There will be upper atmosphere support for strong storms to develop with increasing shear in the atmosphere above the Valley through the day. We will need to be weather alert through Thursday afternoon and evening.

As of Wednesday evening, our entire region is outlined in the “slight risk” (level two of five) for severe storms Thursday by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. A slight risk implies isolated to scattered severe storms are expected in the region outlined in that risk level

Convective outlook for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center for Thursday, July 20, 2023.

What are the primary severe concerns Thursday?

The biggest concern will be storms capable of producing severe wind gusts moving through the Valley.

Severe hazards forecast for Thursday, July 20, 2023

While severe winds are the primary concern, all severe hazards are on the table Thursday. There will be a noticeable rise in dew points through the day.

Forecast dew points Thursday, July 20, 2023. The increase in dew points will make it feel noticeably more humid and will also serve as fuel for thunderstorms

The increase in dew points means abundant moisture will be present in the region. Areas of localized flooding are possible. The Weather Prediction Center, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric administration, issues daily outlooks showing where excessive rainfall capable of causing flooding is a concern. Parts of our area are included in the marginal (level one of four) and slight (level two of four) risks for localized flooding.

Excessive rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center for Thursday, July 20, 2023. This outlines areas where localized flooding is a concern.

Another area of concern will be any isolated storms ahead of a main line we’re watching for late-evening. Those more isolated storms, if they can develop mid-afternoon, will have and elevated potential to produce pockets of moderate to large hail. There will also be some wind support for isolated rotating storms capable of producing an isolated tornado in the region. Any isolated storm that may develop mid-afternoon would have the greatest potential to rotate, but the greater potential threat is looking like severe wind gusts from strong thunderstorms.

What is the timeframe where strong to severe storms are possible in the Valley Thursday?

The window we are watching closely will be the afternoon and evening. In particular, it is the late afternoon through late-evening.

Timing of when the risk for severe storms in our area will be highest Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Modeling suggest a potential for a few storms to develop between the window of about 3PM-6PM. If these storms can develop, it may limit the potential for stronger storms late in the evening. The latest data coming into the weather center Wednesday evening shows the window of greatest concern will be between 6 p.m. Thursday to 12 a.m. Friday. During that timeframe, we will be monitoring for a line of storms sweeping through the region from the northwest to the southeast. That line would have a high potential to produce strong to severe wind gusts.

Below is a look at two different models for Thursday. The first one is the NAM3K model Wednesday evening, showing the potential for severe storms holding off until a line of storms arrives late-evening. The second model is the HRRR model Wednesday evening, showing storms developing slightly earlier in the day and ending slightly earlier in the evening. The greatest potential for severe storms in the Valley is looking like between 5 p.m. through 11 p.m. Thursday evening.

Is it possible for this severe threat to be a “bust?”

Yes. There is concern that clouds and early in the day along the warm front limit how hot temperatures get into the afternoon. There is also a potential for a few showers or storms to develop early in the afternoon. If clouds limit temperatures from warming or early afternoon rain pulls energy out of the atmosphere without added late-afternoon sun to “juice” the atmosphere back up, then storms may struggle to develop. That said, the severe risk remains elevated with the strong cold front and everyone should plan to be weather alert Thursday afternoon through late-evening.