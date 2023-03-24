(WKBN) — The first spring weekend will start with rain showers and the threat for strong wind and gusty storms. The storm will push through the Mississippi River Valley into the Ohio River Valley and then roll through eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through the first half of the weekend.

Some of the area is still dealing with the heavy rain from earlier this week. You can see the latest flood alerts and warnings here.

How strong will the wind be here in Youngstown?

This storm will pack strong wind with it causing the threat of objects blowing around in your yard through Saturday afternoon and evening. The wind will settle late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Gusts up to 45 to 50 mph will be possible.

With the gusty wind expected the Ohio Turnpike announces weather travel restrictions. Use extra caution if you are traveling Saturday.

The risk for showers and embedded thunderstorms will increase into Saturday morning. The risk for a shower or storm will stick around through the day Saturday. There is a chance for strong storm into Saturday afternoon as a cold front moves across Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Turning cooler Saturday night with gusty wind through the first half of the night. The cooler air will sweep in with a small chance for a rain or snow shower overnight.

Better weather on the way for Sunday with more sunshine. Take a look at the 7-Day forecast here.