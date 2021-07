(WKBN) – A severe thunderstorm created problems in Northeast Ohio and Northwestern Pennsylvania Thursday.

The storm moved through Ashtabula County and into Crawford County in Pennsylvania.

Severe Weather Specialist Steve Marshall was chasing the storm and captured photos in Randolph Township, Crawford County.

He reported a truck blown over and roof damage on a barn as well as tree damage.

This was located near Route173 and Route 27 in Crawford County.