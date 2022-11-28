(WKBN) – A powerful late fall storm is brewing this week in the middle of the country. This storm will produce severe storms across the lower Mississippi Valley region to the mid-south part of the United States.

Severe storms are possible with this storm

The highest risk for severe storms will be in the lower Mississippi Valley region into Tuesday night. The storm system will build in intensity as it sweeps out of the plains and across the middle of the country.

The strongest storms will stay south of our region in NE Ohio and Western Pennsylvania, but a gusty storm cannot be ruled out Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning.

Strong storm developing on Tuesday 11-29-2022.

Strong to severe storms expected into Tuesday night 11-29-2022 from this storm system.

Where is the storm going?

The storm will push into the Eastern United States with a cold front. The heavier rain will impact our region Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Rain and storms will push through Ohio and Western Pennsylvania Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. This will sweep in colder air through the day Wednesday. We will start the day in the 50’s and fall below freezing by early evening. A few snowflakes will be possible, but the heaviest lake effect snow will stay just off the lake shore in NW Pennsylvania and Western New York.

Cold air with blustery wind expected Wednesday as the cold front moves through.

Strong wind expected with this storm system

Look for gusty wind to increase late Tuesday and into Tuesday evening with this storm system. Gusty wind up to 30 to 35mph is possible. Higher gusts can’t be ruled out.

Gusty wind expected into Tuesday night.

The gusty wind will continue Wednesday as the storm system moves out of the area. Colder temperatures will sweep in through the day causing even colder wind chill readings.

Gusty wind expected Wednesday

The wind will settle down late Wednesday and into Wednesday night. The colder air will stick around into Thursday.