Stretch of warm days coming to an end

Temperatures will be closer to average this weekend

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Rumble of thunder possible. Breezy. (70%)

High: 66

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers, mainly early. (80%)

Low: 40

FRIDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny. (20% AM)

High: 55

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 44 Low: 24

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 46 Low: 24

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance showers. (30%)

High: 41 Low: 25

TUESDAY: Chance showers. (40%)

High: 48 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)

High: 52 Low: 29

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)

High: 50 Low: 33