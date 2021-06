Stretch of hot days ahead

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Numbers provided by the union representing patrol officers with the city police department show that not only has the department lost officers since last May but also a lot of officers who are assigned to patrol.

Officer James Rowley, head of the union, said the department is down 38% overall from the number of officers it had in May of 2020, and the number of officers who are assigned to the patrol division has dropped from 70 to 54. And more are leaving.