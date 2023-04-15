The stretch of dry weather ended this afternoon for parts of the area when a broken line of showers and thunderstorms developed and moved through. While not everyone saw rain today, a cold front will move through Sunday, bringing a line of showers and storms. Behind the cold front, cooler air will work into the area for the start of the week.

Where is the storm system right now?

The storm system is currently dragging a cold front through the midwest, impacting areas from Wisconsin to Texas and Louisiana. This cold front is currently producing severe thunderstorms in parts of the Midwest and will slowly push in our direction, arriving in NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania by Sunday evening.

Snapshot of radar from Saturday evening, showing the cold front impacting the midwest.

When will this storm system impact our area?

This storm system will advance into our area Sunday, with the cold front sweeping through Sunday evening.

With the cold front not coming until the evening, most of Sunday will be nice, with partly sunny skies and temperatures climbing to near 80°.

While Sunday will start dry, a few showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop ahead of the cold front around 2 to 4 p.m. With the aid of daytime heating, any showers and storms that do develop will have the potential to produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and small hail.

Snapshot of future tracker showing the development of storms Sunday afternoon.

The cold front will arrive on our doorstep between around 5 to 8 p.m. bringing a line of showers and storms through the area from west to east. This line of storms will also have the potential to produce heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. There is also a chance of a isolated strong storm.

Snapshot of future tracker showing a line of showers and storms moving through Sunday evening.

Are any strong or severe storms possible?

While the chance is small, there is a chance for storm or severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.

The area is under a marginal risk for severe weather Sunday.

The area is under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather. A marginal risk means that an isolated strong or severe storm will be possible, with the main impacts being gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

How cold will it turn behind this cold front?

Behind this cold front, colder air will rush into the area for the start of the week, bringing an end to our warmer weather. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 40s for highs. It will be cold enough Monday night into Tuesday that some areas may see a few flurries.