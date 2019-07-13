Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Baby born at 7:11 on 7/11 weighed 7 lbs., 11 oz.
Top Stories
Starbucks to stop selling newspapers in its stores
Top Stories
Annual car, bike show in Boardman benefits Second Harvest Food Bank
Barry drenches Gulf Coast, but initially spares New Orleans
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Youngstown
Canfield crime activity: Police say man locked woman in apartment
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
Tee to Green
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News Sunday Morning
A stray storm tonight, then staying dry for awhile.
Weather
Barry will bring humidity, storms for later in the workweek.
by:
Rod Cowan
Posted:
Jul 13, 2019 / 07:13 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 13, 2019 / 07:15 PM EDT